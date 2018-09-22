Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st.

Shares of UBP opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $681.69 million and a PE ratio of 12.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 83 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

