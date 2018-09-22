Universal Currency (UNIT) Market Cap Tops $1.11 Million

Universal Currency (CURRENCY:UNIT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One Universal Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0735 or 0.00001102 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. Universal Currency has a market cap of $1.11 million and $67,285.00 worth of Universal Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Universal Currency has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00020782 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00409212 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000302 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Universal Currency Profile

Universal Currency (CRYPTO:UNIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 26th, 2016. Universal Currency’s total supply is 19,224,349 coins and its circulating supply is 15,124,349 coins. The official website for Universal Currency is www.u-currency.com . Universal Currency’s official Twitter account is @UnitCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PoS mining starts at block 10001 “

Buying and Selling Universal Currency

Universal Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universal Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universal Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universal Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

