Universa (UTNP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.33 Million

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Universa has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Universa has a total market cap of $8.33 million and $232,703.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, CoinBene, Cobinhood and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00282483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00152224 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.09 or 0.06713734 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Universa is www.universa.io

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Ethfinex, CoinBene and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

