Univar (UNVR) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univar (NYSE:UNVR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Univar from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Univar presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Univar alerts:

Shares of Univar stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Univar has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Univar had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Univar will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Univar by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Univar by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 374,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Univar by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Univar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Univar by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 97,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.