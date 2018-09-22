Univar (UNVR) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Univar (NYSE:UNVR) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Univar from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Univar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Univar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Univar from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of UNVR opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19. Univar has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $31.95.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Univar will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Univar by 16.3% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Univar by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 374,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Univar by 17.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Univar during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Univar by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 97,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

