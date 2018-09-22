Univar Inc (UNVR) Holdings Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 113.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,576,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836,522 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Univar worth $41,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,942,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,698,000 after buying an additional 521,840 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Univar by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,171,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,462,000 after buying an additional 373,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Univar by 36.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,048,000 after buying an additional 305,985 shares during the period. Marcato Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Univar in the first quarter valued at about $30,292,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univar by 73.4% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after buying an additional 426,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNVR. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Univar in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Univar from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE UNVR opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Univar Inc has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $31.95.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. equities analysts predict that Univar Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

