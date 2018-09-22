UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Stake Increased by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,039 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Stanley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 24,980 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 47,448 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,283.8% in the 1st quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 8,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,157,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total transaction of $7,045,831.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,745 shares of company stock valued at $24,995,290 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

NYSE:UNH opened at $266.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $186.00 and a twelve month high of $271.16. The stock has a market cap of $255.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

