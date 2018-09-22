United Natural Foods (UNFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. United Natural Foods updated its FY19 guidance to $3.48-3.58 EPS.

Shares of UNFI opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNFI shares. Loop Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.78.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.