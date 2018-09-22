United Financial Bancorp (UBNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “United Financial Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for United Bank, a full service financial services firm offering a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of the Bank. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Connecticut. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut United Financial Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. United Financial Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.33.

NASDAQ UBNK opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.70. United Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. United Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 19.61%. analysts anticipate that United Financial Bancorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Financial Bancorp news, CEO William Hw Iv Crawford sold 22,500 shares of United Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $404,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,050.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBNK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in United Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Financial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Financial Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Financial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Financial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Financial Bancorp Company Profile

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

