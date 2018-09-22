United Bankshares (UBSI) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UBSI. ValuEngine raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of UBSI opened at $38.05 on Thursday. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $185.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,498,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 471,810 shares in the company, valued at $18,636,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

