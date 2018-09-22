Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Holdings Lifted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1,165.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,451 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $133,000. grace capital bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.1% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total transaction of $1,282,034.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,978 shares in the company, valued at $8,189,542.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.86.

UNP opened at $164.99 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $108.71 and a 52-week high of $165.63. The stock has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

