Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 471.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,338,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,684,000 after purchasing an additional 375,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,314,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,754,000 after acquiring an additional 732,232 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,582,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,104,000 after acquiring an additional 211,859 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,384,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,808,000 after acquiring an additional 557,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,206,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,912,000 after acquiring an additional 130,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $40,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,369.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.65 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $49,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSH opened at $40.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Union Bankshares Corp has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $42.74.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $148.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.36 million. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.94%. research analysts forecast that Union Bankshares Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBSH. BidaskClub raised Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Union Bankshares in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

