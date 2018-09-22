UniCredit (UCG) Given a €15.90 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €15.90 ($18.49) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UCG. HSBC set a €18.80 ($21.86) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.10 ($24.53) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. UBS Group set a €18.70 ($21.74) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.86 ($21.93).

Shares of BIT:UCG opened at €17.22 ($20.02) on Friday. UniCredit has a 1 year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 1 year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

