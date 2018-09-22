UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 17th. Boenning Scattergood analyst M. Ross anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 8.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $572.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 18.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 7.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 622,292 shares in the company, valued at $9,801,099. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 9,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,529 shares of company stock worth $171,136 in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 101.41%.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 114 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,600 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

