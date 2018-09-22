UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. They presently have a GBX 4,700 ($61.22) target price on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.22) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.80) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,850 ($63.18) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.10) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.01) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,246.11 ($55.31).

Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 3,921 ($51.07) on Thursday. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of GBX 2,882.50 ($37.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,226.56 ($55.05).

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,078 ($53.12), for a total transaction of £285.46 ($371.84).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

