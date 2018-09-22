U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $116.90 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $129.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

In related news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 3,100 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $358,329.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 625 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $80,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,012 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,748,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,847,000 after purchasing an additional 104,499 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 653,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 45.6% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 494,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,461,000 after purchasing an additional 154,915 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $21,417,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

