U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.59. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.90. 208,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,967. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $129.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Jerald L. Pullins sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $460,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $143,269.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,012. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,417,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,095,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

