U.S. Auto Parts Network (PRTS) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

PRTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $1.60 on Friday. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $58.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.18.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $76.97 million for the quarter. research analysts predict that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the second quarter worth $273,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 436,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 117,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Auto Parts Network

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

