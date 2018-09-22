Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $172,000 in TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH) Stock

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,490 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,720,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,503,000 after acquiring an additional 257,461 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the second quarter valued at $185,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 678.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 197,679 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,996,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after acquiring an additional 458,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 836.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 65,032 shares during the last quarter.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley reduced their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

Shares of TPH opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.61 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.