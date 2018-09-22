TrustNote (TTT) Market Capitalization Hits $4.23 Million

TrustNote (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One TrustNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustNote has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $7.85 million worth of TrustNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrustNote has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrustNote alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000345 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00283833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00153389 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000206 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009184 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.93 or 0.06695308 BTC.

About TrustNote

TrustNote’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,999,945 coins. TrustNote’s official website is trustnote.org . TrustNote’s official message board is medium.com/trustnote . TrustNote’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin

TrustNote Coin Trading

TrustNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.