Truewealth LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.7% of Truewealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 54,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 6,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $117.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $407.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $93.34 and a 52-week high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 13.18%. equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $3,502,957.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

