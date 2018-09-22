Trivago (TRVG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRVG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trivago from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trivago from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Shares of TRVG opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.33 and a beta of 1.42. Trivago has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $11.63.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.68 million. Trivago had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.00%. Trivago’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Trivago will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trivago by 37.5% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,970,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Apertura Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trivago in the first quarter worth $5,462,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trivago by 357.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 496,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 387,669 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trivago by 40.0% in the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Trivago by 167.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 68,517 shares during the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

