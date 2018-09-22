Triple Point Social Housing REIT PLC (SOHO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Triple Point Social Housing REIT PLC (LON:SOHO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SOHO opened at GBX 109.50 ($1.43) on Friday. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 99.20 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 106 ($1.38).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Company Profile

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company acquires and holds investment properties either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It is focused on a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets.

