TRI Pointe Group (TPH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) was downgraded by Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Shares of TPH opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. TRI Pointe Group has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $768.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. TRI Pointe Group’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 96.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 121,457 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 29.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 88,601 shares during the last quarter.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

