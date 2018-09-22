Transocean LTD (RIG) Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,401 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 1,042,649 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Transocean during the first quarter worth about $47,837,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,497,237 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $391,023,000 after buying an additional 4,076,783 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Transocean during the second quarter worth about $52,095,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Transocean by 15.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,012,549 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $109,024,000 after buying an additional 1,478,859 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Transocean by 17.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,875,750 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,970,000 after buying an additional 1,183,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

RIG stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. Transocean LTD has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.68 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 99.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

RIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

In other news, Director Vincent J. Intrieri acquired 10,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.