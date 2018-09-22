Transocean LTD (RIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $786.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) will post $786.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $780.00 million and the highest is $796.60 million. Transocean reported sales of $808.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.93 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Transocean.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. Transocean had a negative net margin of 99.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.68 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Transocean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Transocean in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Transocean has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -225.67 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Transocean news, Director Vincent J. Intrieri purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean during the first quarter valued at $103,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean during the second quarter valued at $178,000. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transocean (RIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.