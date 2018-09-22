Traders Buy Shares of Facebook (FB) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Investors bought shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on weakness during trading hours on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. $2,946.45 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $661.98 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $2,284.47 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Facebook had the 2nd highest net in-flow for the day. Facebook traded down ($3.09) for the day and closed at $162.93Specifically, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $149,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,098,490.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.13, for a total transaction of $2,057,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,971,560.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,899,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,047,480. 17.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.89.

The company has a market cap of $473.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

