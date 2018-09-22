TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, October 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

TPG RE Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 97.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.0%.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 18.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of -0.46.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $35.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,076 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.18% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

