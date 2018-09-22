Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 16,396 Shares of Sasol Limited (SSL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 759.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSL opened at $37.46 on Friday. Sasol Limited has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.5577 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 6th. Sasol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSL shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

