Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $634,000 Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (TCF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 69.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,742 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,287,000. Natixis bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,322,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 357,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 25,548 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

TCF Financial stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $1,285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 12,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $314,954.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,961 shares of company stock worth $3,596,710. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

