Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (IYW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 81.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,144 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 350.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $191.86 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $145.77 and a 52-week high of $196.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

