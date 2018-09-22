TLG Immobilien (TLG) Given a €22.50 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TLG. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.17 ($28.10).

Shares of TLG Immobilien stock opened at €22.38 ($26.02) on Tuesday. TLG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €17.40 ($20.23) and a 52 week high of €23.30 ($27.09).

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

