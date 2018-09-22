Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.60.

TBPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.90. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.44. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 640.07% and a negative return on equity of 261.70%. The company had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 6,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $182,200.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradford J. Shafer sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $874,522.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,555 shares of company stock worth $2,425,865. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 516,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodford Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,898,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,297,000 after acquiring an additional 151,771 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria.

