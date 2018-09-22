The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 72.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 385.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO opened at $46.58 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “$45.12” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morningstar set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.31.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider John Murphy sold 111,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $5,178,803.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,121,817.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $2,246,043.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 200,725 shares in the company, valued at $9,323,676.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,727 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.