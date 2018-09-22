Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $2.17 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK opened at $71.10 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $190.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.93.

In other news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 228,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $14,825,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 938,788 shares in the company, valued at $61,021,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 279,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $19,611,958.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 971,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,103,814.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 649,510 shares of company stock valued at $44,201,809. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

