Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Stephens lowered Texas Roadhouse from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered Texas Roadhouse from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Wedbush lowered Texas Roadhouse from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.02.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $68,714.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,023 shares of company stock worth $286,215. Insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,815,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $509,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,043 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,179,000 after purchasing an additional 672,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,285,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,219,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 807,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,659,000 after acquiring an additional 81,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 729,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.