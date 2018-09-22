TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. Buys 10,000 Shares

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 143,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,532.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TTI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,391. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $540.42 million, a P/E ratio of -20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,804,000 after buying an additional 2,246,857 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,583,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,746,000 after buying an additional 702,910 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,351,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,067,000 after buying an additional 685,697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,914,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,867,000 after buying an additional 522,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 38.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 541,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TETRA Technologies in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TETRA Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on TETRA Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on TETRA Technologies from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.