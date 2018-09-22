Tesla Inc (TSLA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 80.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,292 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 294,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $25,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $114,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $299.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 0.87. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $244.59 and a 1 year high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 50.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -10.77 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $369.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $411.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Guggenheim set a $430.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.54.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $671,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,813,518.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

