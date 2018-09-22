TCF Financial Co. (TCF) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 152.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,182 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TCF. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in TCF Financial by 391.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Raymond James raised TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $1,285,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 12,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $314,954.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,961 shares of company stock worth $3,596,710. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCF opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

