Tc Pipelines Lp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (TRP)

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of TRP traded down C$0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$53.02. 7,735,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,043. Tc Pipelines has a 1 year low of C$50.28 and a 1 year high of C$65.18.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.10. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.90 billion.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.11.

In other news, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.60, for a total transaction of C$109,200.00.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

