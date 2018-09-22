Tapestry Inc (TPR) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,446 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 12,054 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 577.1% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $14,947,000 after buying an additional 272,743 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at $18,117,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at $453,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 26.7% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,282 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

In related news, insider Ian Bickley sold 48,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $2,505,941.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $104,847.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,939. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $50.20 on Friday. Tapestry Inc has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.33%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.