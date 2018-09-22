Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) PT Set at $140.00 by Citigroup

Citigroup set a $140.00 price objective on Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

DATA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from $90.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tableau Software Inc Class A has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.14.

DATA stock opened at $110.18 on Tuesday. Tableau Software Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $118.08.

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The software company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.23 million. Tableau Software Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Tableau Software Inc Class A will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Tableau Software Inc Class A news, Director Elliott H. Jurgensen, Jr. sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $69,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,946 shares in the company, valued at $209,973.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 6,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $701,542.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,766,574.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 969,063 shares of company stock worth $100,306,003 over the last three months. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DATA. FMR LLC raised its position in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 4,138.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $227,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,681 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tableau Software Inc Class A during the first quarter worth $37,349,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Tableau Software Inc Class A during the second quarter worth $40,802,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 61.7% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 959,019 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,743,000 after acquiring an additional 366,103 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,572,065 shares of the software company’s stock worth $349,168,000 after acquiring an additional 348,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Tableau Software Inc Class A Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

