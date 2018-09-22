T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 97,652 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TROW opened at $111.77 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.83 and a fifty-two week high of $127.43. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.57%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $547,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 41,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total transaction of $5,075,377.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,000,285.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.27.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

