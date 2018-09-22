Swing Price Tops $0.0174 on Major Exchanges (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Swing has a market capitalization of $62,933.00 and approximately $52.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swing has traded up 40.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003488 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000450 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003198 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Swing

Swing (CRYPTO:SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 3,625,429 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

