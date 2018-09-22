Swarm Trading 32.3% Lower Over Last Week (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0905 or 0.00001348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Swarm has a total market cap of $4.62 million and $1,802.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swarm has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00282951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00152424 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.35 or 0.06724424 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,113,355 tokens. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

