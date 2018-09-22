S&W Seed (SANW) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 5184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 16.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 62.5% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 43.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 22,293 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 398.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 100,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 123.0% in the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 560,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 308,883 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $74.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of -0.45.

S&W Seed Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

