S&W Seed (SANW) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 5184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.
The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 16.00%.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $74.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of -0.45.
S&W Seed Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANW)
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.
