Susquehanna Bancshares Increases TreeHouse Foods (THS) Price Target to $46.00

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential downside of 11.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on THS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.92.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.45. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.02.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,340,000 after acquiring an additional 36,894 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 13.6% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 4,079,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,122,000 after acquiring an additional 487,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 16.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,284,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,945,000 after acquiring an additional 319,196 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,786,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,382,000 after acquiring an additional 33,220 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 13.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,270,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,618,000 after acquiring an additional 147,303 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

