Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.83.
In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 7,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $467,076.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,076.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,982,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,464.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cynosure Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 49,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.
About Supernus Pharmaceuticals
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.
