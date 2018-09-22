Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $99.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.01 million. sell-side analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 7,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $467,076.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,076.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,982,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,464.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cynosure Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 49,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.