Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. Scotiabank raised Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Desjardins upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Shares of Superior Plus stock traded down C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$13.09. 646,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,012. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$11.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.56.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$483.10 million for the quarter. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 5.89%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

