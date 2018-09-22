SuperCoin (SUPER) Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. SuperCoin has a total market capitalization of $238,328.00 and $0.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015389 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000126 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 49,595,424 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

SuperCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

